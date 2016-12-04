Ann Johansson

5-part video series on Sierra Leone

Pt.1: Sierra Leone is a country that despite riches in natural resources such as diamond is considered the poorest country in the world. Sierra Leone struggles with poverty, a lack of proper healthcare, infrastructure, education, clean water and proper nutrition. The country has the highest child mortality rate in the world, 28% of the children die before they are five years old.

Pt. 2: Alhaji Kamara talks about what it is like to live in one of Freetown’s slums and about loosing two of his children to preventable illnesses.

Pt. 3: Delays in getting to a hospital and in getting a back up of blood needed during a c-section caused Fatmata Jalloh to loose her child.

Pt. 4: Dr. Ibrahim Thorlie talks about what it is like to work as a medical professional in Sierra Leone.

Pt. 5: Francis died at age three of typhoid, a treatable illness.