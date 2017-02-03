Since 1979 Cheryl Bentyne has been part of the Grammy-winning, iconic vocal quartet, “The Manhattan Transfer,” recording such mega-hits as “Twilight Zone/Twilight Tone,” “Birdland,” “Boy From New York City,” “Route 66,” and “Sassy.” She has also been very busy with her solo career, having produced such great CDs as Something Cool, Talk of the Town, Moonlight Serenade, Waltz for Debby, and the Cole Porter Songbook. Cheryl is currently in the studio recording her new Sondheim CD, “Arrangement in Shadows.” Please click the link to learn more about becoming an integral part of this journey.

Here we present a great track each from two of her most recent releases, The Gershwin Songbook and Blissongs, a multi-voice healing journey through the seven chakras.

“Summertime” – from The Gershwin Songbook

Music by George Gershwin, Lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Arranged and produced by Corey Allen

Piano: Corey Allen • Bass: Kevin Axt • Drums: Dave Tull • Flutes: Peter Gordon

“Harmony, Peace, Balance” from Blissongs

Ms. Bentyne has sung some of the most memorable solos in the Transfer’s repertoire: “Good-bye Love,” Benny Goodman’s solo on “Down South Camp Meeting” (both on the 1983 release, Bodies and Souls) and “Meet Benny Bailey” (on their landmark 1985 recording, Vocalese). She won a Grammy (which she shares with Bobby McFerrin) for her arrangement of “Another Night In Tunisia” (also on Vocalese). Her hot performance in the video and single release “So You Say” (from Brasil, 1987) helped broaden the Transfer’s audience via frequent appearances on BET. She also wrote and co-wrote tracks for the Transfer’s 1992 release, The Offbeat of Avenues, including the title track and the Grammy winning “Sassy.” Click here to read full bio.

