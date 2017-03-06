Coming of Age?

Lewis Bruser

The Road Taken

Two roads converged at a hidden brook,

And glad I no longer had to choose

I turned around for a final look,

Quickly forgetting how long it took

To come so far, and removed my shoes;

Then waded in with a careful glide

On slippery stones and spongy moss,

And thought I saw on the other side

Where maybe the sand had felt the stride

Of someone else who had gone across.

Yet though I tried I could not discern

A sign of even the faintest trail,

And surely I came too late to learn

If the broken twig and trampled fern

Were from living man or dying quail.

I shall be telling this with a smile,

There in the sun as it warms our feet:

Two roads converged at a brook, and I’ll

Remember the way we crossed in style;

No road not taken could be as sweet.

Adriana de Barros

Play

The bottle spun, a blurry green on a beige floor.

A clockwise rotation of past days and nothing more.

Time had moved on, although we remember being there once before.

Encircle the round. We sat in that circle.

The unity line compelled to showing us the future.

Spin, spin, spin… a schoolgirl named Casey grinned.

John, the handsome glimmered a wink. The bottle stopped at him.

Between the hype—they kissed—lips touching lips.

Everyone clapped, everyone yelled, as we began again.

Time beckoned 2nd, 3rd, 4th spin—my wish would soon win.

He, the guy, the one, the prince Sean would be mine for one round.

Nervous lips and weak hearts would soon leave us spellbound.

Kiss—and hold for 30 seconds. A rolling-tingle flared in us both.

We spun. I was now touching another boy’s face in the dark.

In this room, we innocently finished the stupid dare with a kiss.

No one could see, but his watch glowed, as I presumed it was a Swatch.

Tired of this game, nothing could recap the 30 seconds of my fairy tale.

But all ended soon enough, as the non-stop riot was becoming a bore.

They jumped, they played, devilish requests were worse than mine.

We knew the future would be grand; for its kind gesture was still in play.

Spin, spin, spin… we remember the upward curve of our grins.

Homer Christensen

Ringfade

The day you told me, I slipped it off.

Now it blends with the brass

of the base of the lamp:

a golden eye frozen in surprise,

a mouth wide with wonder.

The white circlet on my finger

now tans and expands

from the too-tight band

so that only the closest observer

might notice the fine polish

of fourteen years of subtle smoothing.

Helen Degen Cohen

The Odor of Memory

(a poem in 4 sections)

A boy, recalling:

We got there in a

state of awe

It was like having traveled

all those years

without knowing it

to arrive in this shaky wagon

full of straw—

the world smelled powerfully

good and there were girls

of every kind but all

the same, with skin.

And breath

they breathed like a disease

almost, some sort of

heavenly, holy disease. We grew red.

That rickety wagon.

How could you learn anything?

Yet everyone thought

we could learn.

The trees

dropped their faces over us. They were

girls.

Wheels, machinery, rolled over us,

motorcycles airplanes—wheels

we had to control, get on top of—ride.

A girl, recalling:

We got there in a state

of awe

without knowing it, without

having traveled. We were

trees that had never budded before,

our leaves greening, shedding, falling

like paper

you could draw on, like cloth

you could sew into anything,

we were

utilitarian

so pure were we, in and out of the

hopscotch squares

our hair a river of silver fish.

We floated

without moving, we arrived

in the rickety wagon and the world

smelled masculine—

we were tickled even by the word,

we were moist, we were

open words, we were m’s the s’s could

crawl into, we ached,

we were trees finally budding.

A boy, recalling:

They stood opposite

in the roomful of straw,

grounded like open flowers,

iris, camellias, wavering,

we thought they were only girls, across

the wagonload of straw, they sat

always opposite, across, as if

already filled up with country liquor, we

didn’t know it was sugar-water.

Still, we moved, we were used to

moving, never knowing

limbs, groins, what to do—in olden days

boys wrote poetry

something in us really wanted to write poetry

something we didn’t know

so we moved,

we coiled like rattlers in the straw

and they stood opposite, like calves, then cows.

They were the world. No longer trees.

A girl, recalling:

We came second. So it seemed. Their

moving, their motion, coming first,

because we stood so still, because

we sat still as the close-up

odor of grass,

of straw you could die in, widening

in slow motion, in iris and camellian

ways (so bad) because

we could barely hold our breath

for the budding, while they

across the roomful of straw

moved, snaked, and we, waiting,

like flesh-eating plants,

opened, no, like open water

in our silver cups, opened and closed and

A stable thing is afraid of motion.

We were trunks moving, whirling, turning from

paper to leaves, to grass, to too many things solid

as silver cows,

we were no longer trees.

David Feela

The Quarry

One sign shot to pieces sentries the road in,

and the road, wild in sumac and gooseberry bramble,

narrows to a foot-worn path that mazes through the trees

as if it has no particular place to end. Yet it ends

in a clearing, the sky curving like a magnifying glass

above a swimming hole perfectly honed out of solid stone.

A granite quarry, deep cold, slick dark,

it fell away from caution after the company closed down,

left the woods cluttered with half-formed

monuments, unfinished business.

I stand here, not Edward Gibbon at the edge of Rome,

not Michelangelo, slave to his chisel, hammering to release

the soul, just a boy caught in his own flat body

stunned to be staring at two grown naked men

and one delicately supple woman, flesh

stretched tight against the rupture of form.

Impossible to move forward into their openness

or backward into the thick shelter of the woods,

I persist, for an hour, for a year

until they dress and disappear through the trees.

Nobody sees me. That’s what I fear.

Time Is

the other shoe, the fat lady, the chickens

coming home to roost and I am the egg.

Time is a walk to grandmother’s house

only to find her in bed with a lover,

heartbeats like an old pendulum clock,

the little moans a house can’t help making

under the strain of her enormous weight.

It’s boiled chicken again, dumplings

round as ice cream scoops somehow rising

to the surface in a steaming kettle.

Time is an hourglass figure leaning over

to tie her laces, her beauty running too quickly

into her shoes, and it’s shivers and goose pimples

all over the boy, not from the cold

but from watching her step out of

the shallow end of the pool. Time is the color

of blood, the smell of singed pinfeathers,

it’s the appetite that leaves only a clutter of bones

on the table. It makes dogs bark

in the dead of night, sends rockets to the moon.

It’s two hands touching in front of the church,

promising everything until death.

Except, of course, it’s death too, though the hands

can’t grasp this. It’s morning and evening

on the seventh day and nine months

into the explosion. Time is the fingerprint

a bullet traces as it leaves the gun,

the warm empty space that remains behind

Charles Fishman

Learning to Dance, 1956

For Marlene Broich

It was the 50s, and all of us

were kids, but you were older—

almost a woman—and you would

teach me to dance. You were

the dark-haired child in a family

of blondes, slightly exotic, wilder,

my best friend’s sister.

In your father’s basement,

you took my hand and showed me

how to hold you—how to hold

a woman. I was fourteen and knew

already how to be awkward. You knew

I was falling into shadows. When I breathed

your hair, I was no longer in the forest

but had broken through

to a clearing where tall grasses whispered

and swayed, where white-petalled daisies

and violet clover blossomed in profusion.

You moved me deeper into the music

and made a meadow spring up around me.

Your body showed me that I had strength

to change the moment, if only the quiet

power of a summer breeze . . .

When you said I would be a good dancer,

that I had rhythm that I could swing,

I held you close: some day,

I would find the one

who would pull me near to her in love,

not mercy; I would dance with her

and learn her secret names.

First Dance

The music crooned,

muting the cries

of young bodies

in the dark

basement,

amplifying hungers:

we were awkward

lovers!

tortured

into fruitless

postures

on stiff couches:

ungainly, acned,

swindled

by promises . . .

the insistent music

teasing us into

corners:

promising tenderness,

satisfied hands,

a taste of unison—

swearing we could move

forever

between successes

You were prim

as a ballerina

but less steady:

in our pas de deux

I pulled you close

as I could,

impatient

with restrictions—

you moved when I moved

but kept your distance

Danusha Goska

The First of the Month

In the Post Office I see her.

That’s her pooch outside, yapping,

carefully tethered by red leather leash

to wrought iron fence.

She’s pressing a stamp to a magic carpet.

Pressing white into pink of nail.

She haloes the stamp

with an earnest smudge.

Lips form words again and again:

she checks the address; she won’t do this wrong.

She mails it to adults

whom she’s never met,

addressees who couldn’t ever understand.

It glides down the shoot.

She glides with it.

There will be enough time

before no reply comes

to believe.

The postal clerk, wry, a benign drug dealer,

smiles indulgently

through unshaven cheeks

as she buys more stamps.

I see her in stacks of grade school libraries

fallen where she opened

books she has no business with.

Improperly exposed

women pained with ennui

one must never name

languish on the covers.

At a family reunion

of hearty good people

who could teach tool and die,

some smart aleck thing

pops out her mouth.

Food spews, laughs yip; there are gasps,

and everyone wonders.

Shoeless, whistling,

sun and white birches,

hikes all alone.

I could throttle her.

Why can’t she join up with the ball team,

suck up to teachers,

snag a boy…get knocked up…go on welfare?

If it weren’t for her,

I’d have a job—

admin assistant, maybe,

and would know where the rent check

will come from tomorrow.

Bruce Guernsey

June Twenty-first

My mother’s cigarette flares and fades,

the steady pulse of a firefly,

on the patio under the chestnut.

The next door neighbors are over.

My father, still slender, is telling a joke:

laughter jiggles in everyone’s drinks.

On his hour’s reprieve from sleep,

my little brother dances

in the sprinkler’s circle of water.

At fourteen, I’m too old

to run naked with my brother,

too young to laugh with my father.

I stand there with my hands in my pockets.

The sun refuses to set,

bright as a penny in a loafer.

John Guzlowski

1968

1. The Siege of Khe Sanh

The war was not much in my life.

Marching in the spring demonstrations,

I wasn’t thinking of my black brothers

stalking through the green mazes

or shaking through the incoming rounds

exploding into killing bits of steel

around them. My thoughts were all on love,

the pure hippie girl yearning for me

and the dreams we wove in our letters

that built a bridge of love and dreams

that we were sure would bring us finally

together, but that spring I couldn’t wait

and I dropped out and hitched to Maryland.

I wanted to touch her, feel the weight

and shape of her breasts when she rolled

her gray sweater above her head and said,

“Don’t be so shy, John, don’t you love them,”

and I did, more than the dreams of beaches

and waking in a house among green

and red flowers with the scent of sunlight

stirring the curtains softly, not enough

to wake her from her dreams but enough

to wake me so I could follow the curve

of her chin and imagine the taste

of her hair in my mouth. Vanilla,

sweet apricots, and something salty,

maybe my sweat after we made love.

The dreams kept me writing, imagining

her but they weren’t enough. So while

my brothers in Vietnam pressed their backs

against the sandbag shacks of Khe Sanh,

I hitched the twenty-three hours east

to Maryland. But none of it worked out

the way I’d imagined. She was still

in school, preparing a project

on the peasants of the Mekong Delta,

and drafting a final paper on Crime

and Punishment, asking me what

I thought Raskolnikov’s final sin was.

The pride that drove him to drive his axe

into the old lady’s head, or the love

he always felt for his sister and mother?

And sometimes we’d walk the lazy paths

of the campus at night, stop on a bench

and neck, or sneak into her dorm room

and press against each other, my hands

on the breasts beneath her gray sweater,

her palms rolling soft circles on my chest

but mainly I sat in a diner off campus

dreaming and spinning a silver dollar

toward a .22 cartridge shell standing

upright on the counter near an ashtray.

2. Dreaming

We were in my parents’ house,

the rooms quiet. The sunlight

in the windows in the afternoon

spinning the rooms to gold

and she said she didn’t love me

that she had come from Maryland

to tell me she was seeing me

for the last time, and that my love

was not enough to keep her with me

dreaming of California

and she was moving to Frisco

and this was the end of the dream

and I went to my parents’ bedroom

and pulled the gun from the drawer

and I grabbed her arm so tight

she could hardly pull away,

and I pointed the gun at her face

and said I would shoot her

and then I would shoot myself

because she didn’t love me

and I didn’t even know if the gun

was loaded, or if it was real

or if I was just joking

and she said she didn’t love me

and that I should really do it

if I was going to do it

just right there in the kitchen

where we spent so much time

dreaming of us in California

and she said John just do it

if you’re going to do it. Do it

because I don’t love you and don’t care

if I go to California alone

or die here with you, and I said

I would do it, really I would.

I would take the revolver

and do it. I would do it because

I couldn’t live without her dreaming

with me about California

and cold beaches and red wine,

those dreams that filled our love

with all the glory and beauty,

all the time and sunlight

I ever thought we ever needed

and she said just do it, just do it,

just press the gun there and do it

and I knew I couldn’t do it

in the kitchen with the sunlight

so pure almost like the sunlight

on the cold beaches in California

and I let the revolver drop

to the floor and said I can’t do it.

She said it again, I don’t love you,

and I couldn’t look at her

and asked her what we’d do now,

and she shook her arm loose from my hand.

Coming of Age?

I’m 54 and next year will be 55

(on June 22 if you want to send flowers

or candy), and what I’ve learned about

coming of age is that we come of age

the way the great glaciers come of age.

Slowly. One year we melt a little.

The next we freeze a little. A wind

comes from no place and shines up

our northern walls. The next year

the wind is a little stronger or weaker.

We don’t change the way people in books

change. Today’s hero, tomorrow’s fool.

Our future—a patient grandmother

with a toddler in hand—comes slowly.

John Kilgore

Ridge Street, 1965

Thirteen and skinny, I didn’t get the Stones

that fall the songs turned dark and lovely,

and all the other kids knew how to dance.

Proud to be the youngest in my class,

with a new scar on my eyebrow, to show

I’d stand up, anyway, while being punched

I’d learned from Suzy Carson how to kiss

halfway to strangling on our tongues, and told

my friends, to watch them roll their eyes, grinning

funny, pinched-up grins. Still I missed the point

almost entirely, till that night

after Homecoming, when at her door

I said goodnight to Suzy with a peck

that gave the lie to all we’d found to do

clinched in the shadows outside the gym;

and Mom in our old Falcon drove me home

with my buddy Wayne, who’d stay the night

just so the two of us could wait our time

and sneak back out, six blocks or more, hiding

from headlights in the curfew-haunted streets,

to the alley window where our buddy Rob

waited with his flashlight and a plan

To crash the neighbors’ slumber party.

That year the girls could top Scheherazade

in fabling their own fathers. So overnight

for her birthday Patti Wheeler’s dad

had given her his giant fifth-wheel camper,

chocked in the weeds at the edge of their lot,

to fill with eighth-grade friends. Now they waited

with magazines, snacks, cards, stuffed animals,

a stereo, one set of jacks, perfume,

Kleenex, compacts and curler kits, all

gleaming in the light of many candles. Into

this chattering seraglio we arrived

like visiting celebrities, ninth-graders after all,

and takers of a vast dare, to have stolen out

at these amazing hours. We’d brought a beer

And passed it around, so everyone had a sip

Which only Linda Galles claimed to like,

then took a turn around the yard,

beneath the matchless moon, whispering

to faces pale and sudden in the dark.

And was it then? Or just a little later?

And how exactly? That Barbie Tyler with her

secret smile, her Beach Boys album,

her beginner’s breasts and all

the whippet grace of her small body

chose me, and I chose her? The words are gone

because it hardly took words then:

things happened by themselves, mysteriously,

the way your body grew, or grass came green,

the way a group of kids decided anything

without deciding, a cloud in any breeze.

Back in the camper someone made a game

of putting candles out, and voices

softened toward sleep. Patti had paired

With Rob, and Wayne with Donna Major, quietly,

as if they’d always known they would.

Barb and I called “dibs” on the overhang,

and a sleeping bag whose honest Dacron smell

mingled with shampoo, perfume, Juicy Fruit.

We practiced kissing first, dutiful as bees

with news of nearby poppies; then nestled down

in a kind of dreaming dance, neither knowing

quite what we meant—but something knew

how our unfinished bodies could become

so strangely what they were, fitting like

two halves of an exquisite vase, long broken,

now mended and annealing in night’s kiln,

till with the spell of our own breathing

we seemed two fabulous new creatures,

silken, electric, dangerous—

while in the moonlight, just the other side

of the cold window, the world we understood

shivered and began to die. What

She made of my alarm I’ll never know.

Wayne and Robbie took it well, grousing just a bit

as I nagged them up, and out, and home:

back through the deserted hours, the chilly streets,

dropping Rob off at his place,

just beginning to suspect what grief

I’d made for myself with Suzy;

continuing with Wayne on up the hill

past the church where next year, further

hardened by experience, we’d go Sunday nights

after prayer study, to try our luck with the girls;

on through fraternity row, where

the year before we stole homecoming decorations

and years later we would go to parties,

past the park where I’d smoke pot the first time,

and split my lip in a Friday-night scuffle,

Not knowing this, not knowing anything,

not guessing that the War then blowing in from Asia

would still be ours, to fight or refuse

—Back at last to my quiet house, where no light burned,

the door was still unlocked, and no angel

waved his sword before the gate, but nonetheless

there was no way back inside.

Edward King

Parnassus

And, as with the sirens whose songs taunted Ithacan ears,

pubescent promises tore me from the mast of innocence

to which I was so securely tied.

Waters, once clear and calm, safe and nurturing,

now ran deep, were pregnant with mystery,

anxiety, danger, the unknown.

At first I tried to return,

but after one glance of faint recognition,

Argos rolled over and died.

O Parnassus!

Childhood’s balm, lost to Penelopean yearning—

and the mountain. . . barely a memory.

Michael Knisely

Now and Then

Playing doctor used to be something

where you touched someone in places

you have never touched before, wanting

so much to be touched as well, for those

thrills that came flying down through you.

These days, it’s a school computer game:

You touch a patient on the screen,

your hand moving, finger clicking

a mouse. And, though you may have

a partner, all you share is an image

on the screen—the object? To see

how far you get before the patient dies.

At seven and eight, Diana and I were

fighter pilots on her front porch:

shirts pulled up and buttons undone,

shivers flying inside the injured one,

setting the plane on automatic pilot,

attending to and binding the wounds,

bringing this best friend back to life,

only to be hit a minute later, and fall

into the lap and arms of such a summer game.

Shirley Dunn Perry

Goldilocks

when I was little

they called me Goldilocks

I had hair the color of

dirt that is dug up in springtime

I would have liked gold hair

all the town kids who got good grades

had hair like sunshine

I do have one small strand of blond

on the left side

if I lift layers of dark, I can see it

last year when I visited my mother

her hair, a winter landscape

mine, silver

she asked if I still had that streak of gold

together we went to the bathroom mirror

probing till we found it

they called me Goldilocks

I didn’t have blond hair

I never invaded anybody’s house

let alone a bear’s

not in a million years would

I walk in unannounced

eat someone’s porridge

break their chair

sleep in their bed

they wanted me to have yellow hair

wishing for good grades, good looks

smart enough not to get pregnant

one hidden strand of gold

just wasn’t enough

Alan Porter

At Friday’s on Sunday

At Friday’s on Sunday

at breakfast in the morning

by a table with coffee and rolls

at a table near

was a young woman with hair

so fine straight and dark

surrounding an oval face

with eyes deep and brown

with lashes clustered above

lids that were coy and skeptical

a straight nose directed

downward by eyes reached

full lips in deeper tone than

the olive browned skin

when she spoke her teeth

glistened like moist ivory

and the smile created her

eyes to activate and glisten

she was extraordinary with

sunned complexion and deep

shirt belted to white pants

and tennis sneakers slipped on to

graceful feet that

produced ankles fine and formed

I watched those hands with fingers so

delicate move about

in motion as she ate and spoke

a quality that was unique

and my mind was arrested

on this lovely feminine charm

I needed this softness and concern

I needed those eyes.

of doubt and skepticism . . . there was never to be

I was photographing her

she in her innocent way was

perturbed that she was

not the view from my camera

“it was the view behind that

I am photographing” so I said

and this way the ploy to reduce

her ego and enter

her graces—her eyes were

dismayed and her lips

pouted as I sat at her

table beside her with a kind

request that she could not refuse

she was sweet and innocent—naive

and shy but above all skeptical

I wished to hold her hand

and then kiss the ear which

was pierced by a solid gold earring

she looked at me with a warmth

and tenderness beyond anything

I had witnessed

she was above reproach and

beyond approach and I found her

to be doubtful and unrestful

I knew she was alone

as much alone as I—perhaps

so much alone to be lonely

she looked with those deep

brown eyes direct

and parted her lips to smile

and utter her name

with such softness that

there was never to be

another name as lovely

Malissa

Malissa

Malissa

M. J. Rychlewski

Leavings

I wasn’t looking for a home

that night at the truck stop in Ogallala

in September of 1971.

Ray and I simply gave a ride

to an exhausted French hitchhiker

and a hippie chick from New Jersey.

We drove into Lincoln,

picked up his buddy at the Greyhound Station

and then chugged to Chicago in my ’65 Mustang.

I put them up for a week,

and the hitchhiker invited me to Paris

the next summer. I went there and returned again in ’75

and lived with Michel and others for a year in a commune.

Joe, a college acquaintance,

stayed in Paris for a few months that year.

We hung around together and became friends.

When I got back to Chicago

he dropped by one night with his buddy John.

John became my friend. Years later

he introduced me to Jan.

We had Claire.

This is the myth of my life.

You probably have your own—some party

you attended, a phone you decided to answer

after you had already closed and locked the door,

a missed turn… and your life tumbled out.

But is it that simple?

In truth, I already had a fascination with Paris,

so when I saw he was a “French” hitchhiker

I was more than ready.

Or perhaps I needed to create a home

for my imagination—a Paris, a place

I could learn to leave of my own accord:

It is 1961.

My parents are moving again—from Denver

back to Chicago. My father calls it a vacation,

but within a week I realize we won’t be going back.

Once again I do not get to say goodbye to my friends. (In the coming years

we will move through every neighborhood

where they once lived,

in search of their lost happiness.) It is 1972.

I am young and in love

and leaving Paris for the first time.

Alicia and I kiss on the platform at Gare de Lyon.

The steam scarves a dream around us. It is 1976.

I am finishing the grand odyssey of my young manhood.

It’s time to go home. (My mother is older now. Alone)

I lean out the train window at Gare du Nord.

My friends walk alongside for a few seconds. It is 1984.

I have fallen in love,

but she does not love me.

We drive and drive through the hollow streets.

She pulls over along a wide stretch of dark still water. It is 1987.

I get a call. My mom has had another heart failure.

I don’t want to leave Jan. I don’t want to go back.

“It’s time to come back,” says my friend George. It is 1994.

Jan and Claire and I have lived in Paris

for two years now. I collect our security deposit,

then sneak a quick sidecar at Harry’s,

playing ghost of the fly on Hemingway’s wall

as a tanned and glitzy couple down the bar

booze and bitch about each other’s teen-age daughters.

But is it that simple?

During all these many years

I have recurring dreams of leaving Paris:

I have been in the city

months longer than I expected

and now I am leaving and I have not seen my friends. Why have I not seen my friends?

Why have I not said goodbye? I rush

down streets, along boulevards,

across intersections, under viaducts, up expressway ramps

in Paris

and in the many leavings of my childhood, through rooms packed high with boxes

my parents have hastily packed as we are moving once again.

I have been back to Paris twice since ’94:

A friend my own age died there a few years ago.

This summer a friend’s daughter committed suicide. (Are those leavings of another order

or are they tied to mine?)

In the dreams I race through the streets so I can never say goodbye.

But to whom? The boy and girl who lived next door?

(We swung brooms at bats darting through the summer twilight.)

Perhaps they

are my Paris,

as I am their unidentified face

in an old photo—

a

waft

of

wind from 1959.

Ryan Skinnell

Big Red

I suppose it was the best

Period

Full of promise and near successes

A nice, intimate mix of

Tedium and rabid exhilaration

With short Basho blurbs

Read in a stuffy classroom;

No care for meaning

Or history

Only a raging spark—somewhere, anywhere—

When a developing girl on the other side

Of the room shifted slightly

Somewhere

Weekends filled with

Spying crisp pictures of

A recognizable, young man, smirking

In his New York City t-shirt, and wondering

Why everyone could love him

Or savoring the pungent, curdling

Perfume of too much cinnamon gum

Wrapped lethargically around a searching tongue,

A serpent, giddily invited to

Invade my mouth

And the hesitant push of a

New, or perhaps,

At-one-time new

Gas pedal,

Which might bring more searching serpents calling

On a crystal Friday

Stuart Vail

The Prisoner

Adolescent country boy

moved to suburban neighborhood.

Left behind childhood of horses,

cows, chickens,

walking to school through fields of alfalfa,

hunting for tadpoles

at the river.

left behind innocence . . . .

Concrete and asphalt,

telephone poles and traffic

replaced the alfalfa fields of adolescent country boy’s

new trek to higher learning.

The call of the country plagued the boy

in his new surroundings; though . . .

the fire of adolescence, the heat in his groin—

the three sisters in the house on the corner

quickly filled the void.

Just four houses away.

The thirst and the ache and the fire of his youth:

Unquenchable, untreatable, inextinguishable—

All-consuming.

Three sisters . . .

and a terrified adolescent, former country boy,

paralyzed and possessed by their raw fecundity,

held hostage by his hormones,

blindfolded, gagged, and handcuffed by his rabid imagination of foreign lands:

mysterious, dark, moist and tropical.

Classrooms became cubicles of erotic daydreams—

hourly delineations of sexual fantasies

interrupted

by ringing bells.

Textbooks were nothing more than sketchbooks,

the wasted-on-the-young words covered over with drawings of . . .

Three sisters,

just four houses away.

They barely knew hormone-boy existed, yet

they represented—embodied—all that he lived for.

He ate, breathed, dreamt their womanhood.

There was nothing else in the world that mattered,

nothing else existed but the fire in his loins for what lived

what might as well have been four-hundred miles away.

It was the ultimate incarceration, yet

once boy was paroled and he went forth into the world

in his new suit with twenty dollars in the pocket,

he crashed headfirst, finally, into relationships, marriages,

into the mysterious, dark, moist world of his adolescent imagination,

and he finally knew of the three sisters on the corner. . .

And hadn’t a clue.

Ellen Doré Watson

Throat Ember

Shiny valve by valve the woman shakes

saliva from her French horn. I must have

seen this. I put her in the movie.

In my throat. A ready ember.

She is the red cloth they use

on stage to mean blood

after the body receives the wooden sword.

How can that stalk hold a bird?

The eight-year-old that was me looks to the ocean.

Her toes are dusty with dander of sand,

tough and bare as any part of me

will ever be. Awake, she floats with ease

and touches snakes. Asleep, she is terror

running from a man who has no face,

blank pink skin. I am six times her age

and he looks to me like a big penis

wearing a hat.

Father looked as sure of himself

as ever. None of us knew of the part of him

that was wondering which part of him

would out-shout the rest tomorrow,

and would he fly the plane alone?

A reef is a hurting and a way not to drown.

The brass of the horn is its own gleaming.

The mother I have made for myself

says: apply yourself aslant.

When the nun walks out

of your body, hold her by the shoulders,

say: many are our paths. Mother’s face

gives me to understand this.

Tells me I can open as easily as walk.

When I was twice the age of the barefoot girl,

I dreamed every month of standing

on the median, rattled by the whir of traffic.

Always from behind came a knife

for no reason

and a burning that was I knew

the way it would feel.

In the delicious dark of the movies, I have

no body. Sometimes I forget

my elbows for weeks at a time.

The day I felt the knife from behind in Catch-22

right there awake in my seat I knew

the dream would not be back.

A man on the radio says the world

wears irregularity

in an unexpectedly orderly fashion

(lightning, earthquakes). The man

says fractals, says weeds and synapses.

I am asleep. His breath stirs

the hair on my arm.

It’s the bird’s song that lightens

the stalk’s load.

The worst things that have happened

I didn’t know to fear.

