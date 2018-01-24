Dan Eldon Journals

Dan Eldon was a remarkable and gifted young man, having worked for Reuters in Somalia at age 22 as their youngest photojournalist. Dan traveled to 42 countries, creating a series of fine art journals that would become international best sellers. On July 12th, 1993, while covering the aftermath of a tragic bombing in Mogadishu, Dan and three young colleagues were stoned and beaten to death by a mob enraged by the unjust killing of innocent people.

Inspired by her son’s life, Kathy Eldon, along with Dan’s sister Amy Eldon, launched Creative Visions Foundation in 1997, a global organization that supports “creative activists” who use their talents to change the world around them. Creative Visions produced the film, “The Journey is the Destination” (see below) about Dan’s tireless struggle to create positive change in an increasingly violent and dangerous world. TheScreamOnline is proud to feature selected works from his 17 journals that he created during his short lifetime.