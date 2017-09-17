Michael Gibbs, Composer

The Only Chrome Waterfall Orchestra

With interviews by featured Scream artist

Richard Niles

“Rehearsals are a chance for players to learn my degree of vagueness.”

Michael Gibbs is a composer, arranger, and trombonist. A 1963 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Boston, he also studied with Gunther Schuller, George Russell, J.J. Johnson, Aaron Copland, Iannis Xenakis, and Lukas Foss. Gibbs has worked with many of the leading lights of the music world, including John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, Joni Mitchell, Whitney Houston, Peter Gabriel, Gary Burton, Jaco Pastorius, Chick Corea, Carla Bley, Bill Frisell, and Stan Getz.

Referencing his album of 1975, Gibbs will resurrect The Only Chrome Waterfall Orchestra on October 19th, 2017, in honor of his 80th birthday, at Berklee College, which will host a major concert of his works. Featured performers are Gary Burton, Bill Frisell, and Jim Odgren, with Greg Hopkins and the Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra. Click on the link below to reserve tickets.

The Music of Michael Gibbs

Thursday / October 19, 2017 / 8:00 p.m.

Berklee Performance Center

136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA, 02115, USA

Event Executive Producer/Co-Producer: S. Ti Muntarbhorn

Top image courtesy of John Watson