The fair kicks off with an Opening Gala on Jan. 12th honoring Weston Naef, curator emeritus of the Getty Museum’s Department of Photographs who founded the Getty’s world-renowned collection and penned many books on the history and art of photography. This year’s exposition aligns with Month of Photography Los Angeles (MOPLA), which has moved from April to January to reflect the fair’s importance in making Los Angeles an international photography destination.

photo la 2017 has teamed up with the Lucie Foundation to present 11 days of featured photographic programming, called Converge. For the first four days of this initiative, photo l.a. 2017 will offer dozens of programs, lectures and seminars including an activation with skateboarding legend Arto Sarri and panel discussions on subjects such as Snapchat as a form of photographic art and the synergies between fashion and photography.

Among the other many highlights of this year’s photo la are two curated installations by Monroe Gallery of Photography. The first showcases LIFE magazine photographer Grey Villet’s intimate images of interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage in segregated Virginia in the 1960s is chronicled in Jeff Nichols’ newly-released feature film, Loving.

The other, Tony Vaccaro: War, Peace, Beauty, exhibits work of the Pulitzer-Prize-winning war photographer, exploring combat photography and its impact on public perception of war on the home front. Vaccaro’s fascinating life story is also the subject of a recent and well-received documentary.

South African-born photographer and filmmaker Norman Seeff’s work focuses on the exploration of human creativity and the inner dynamics of the creative process. His vintage prints of celebrities, which you see in the gallery, are featured in photo la 2017.

The fair also features the award-winning work of artist Penelope Umbrico, whose contemporary installation combines photographic prints with repurposed and recycled elements to present a new twist on technology with an abstracted Modernist aesthetic.

