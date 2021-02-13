Richard Beban

Selections from What the Heart Weighs

Friday The Laundress Said

she would no longer wash my

favorite shirt, the khaki cotton

with the pocket flaps, epaulets

& button tabs that

gathered the rolled-up sleeves.

“I cannot take responsibility,”

she said, Middle European

honor at stake. Her fingers probed

the sou-sized holes at the corners

of the pockets. She clucked at the

collar, not just frayed, but after

ten years, separated altogether.

& when she held the back in

front of her face, like Salome’s veil,

the cloth revealed Salome’s mustache

& crooked yellow teeth.

“This is cheap shirt,” she eulogized,

“you can get another.” “The Louvre,”

I said. “Pompeii. Michelangelo’s David;

St. Peter’s Square; Versailles buried

in autumn leaves. Four-in-the-morning

lightning across the face of a

Barcelona cathedral. A riot of pink

& purple cosmos in Monet’s garden.

A loneliness so profound on a dock

in Salerno I thought I would die.

Lunch on a sun-bright terrace

in Mediterranean Spain with two

crazy film directors & twenty-two

kinds of mussels fresh from the sea.

A week in Sylvie’s Paris bed, her yogi’s

body bent in asanas of love, my

novice’s bones barely able to keep

up, but my flesh was singing &

I had to follow.”

The thin khaki cotton threads

pulsed under her fingers.

A slow nod, & she threw the

shirt on the scrap table, smiling,

satisfied. I left, to weave it

back together.

Aubade

In your leopard-skin silk pajamas

(with the scarlet piping at the sleeves

& lapels), you waved goodbye

from our balcony at dawn—

a sudden, extravagant gesture, regal,

both arms high, love triumphant,

& released from the sidewalk magnolia

a scattering of doves neither of us

knew was there. They fluttered, jubilant,

whistling at the light from your face,

which they took

to be the sun.

Opossum

for KK

A black & white Dalmatian-

spotted opossum, sharp at

nose & long pink tail,

meanders, barrel-bodied,

across our quiet street, skirts

edge of the neighbor’s lawn,

disappears, king of nonchalance,

past impatiens & agave plant,

around the corner of the brick

foundation.

My love is an opossum, unexpected,

oddly shaped, close to the ground

& somehow resolute, certain of itself,

& you.

She Asks Us Both to Imagine the Relationship Won’t Last

None of this ever happened.

The man & woman never met.

juices never mingled

hearts never beat together.

In the beginning,

world never started turning,

darkness stayed without form

& void. God missed

his cue. Infinite number of

monkeys never got born, no

typewriters got invented, Shakespeare

didn’t get written. Blake, Whitman

never sang. Your eyes were never

blue.

Liebestod

I.

It’s just greed, I know. I want it all,

forever. I want the wonder

of the hummingbird clicking & whistling

each morning at the feeder—

speed & thrumming music

of its wings, the tiny drop of sweet nectar

on its needle beak as it hovers,

raises its head,

feels the delicious trickle

in its silver & purple throat that scatters

sunrise—light

from a ballroom globe. I want forever

the sparrow’s dance

among the magnolia’s waxed green

& leather orange leaves,

effortless hop from branch to branch,

side-to-side head dips as it rubs its conical beak

on a rough patch of bark. I want my lips

to brush the pulse in the hollow

of your throat, your fingers warm

on my skin, my heart expanding

under your gaze.

II.

There is a face

in the magnolia this morning

that is, really,

only shadows on the bottom

of a wrinkled orange leaf

in the flat October sunrise. Its right eye

just a hollow;

its nose the leaf’s central ridge;

its surprised, slightly open mouth

–asking the gods for more time—

is a small imperfection

the leaf beginning to curl in on itself,

lips visible only now. It is that face

some see on the desert planet Mars—

a trick of light on rock weathered

by solar wind. It is my face,

lit for a brief moment.

From I Burn For You

First Anniversary Pantoum

(for Kaaren)

To the south, the west, amethyst enamel clouds

& lacquered sky. Worlds away, men sweep the Plaka, empty

torrents of gray water—rivers live a moment, reflect on

cobblestones made dark by countless pilgrim feet

& lacquered sky. Worlds away, men sweep the Plaka. Empty

of self we stare at the fading rose shimmer of sun &

cobblestones made dark by countless pilgrim feet,

the coming night. We see beauty & imagine grace

of self. We stare at the fading rose shimmer of sun &,

pouring off your face, reflected light. I celebrate

the coming night. We see beauty & imagine grace

in our vow to the gods, in our human works.

Pouring off your face, reflected light. I celebrate

how we stood & promised in their sight, forever

in our vow to the gods, in our human works,

in Delphic chasms, in stones, in each other’s eyes.

How we stood & promised in their sight, forever

& pledged love at once so fragile & so strong

in Delphic chasms, in stones, in each other’s eyes.

We have not wavered, though we have trembled

& pledged love at once so fragile & so strong

it holds us close & supports our work—

we have not wavered, though we have trembled

at creation; we are novices, seek the gods’ blessing

it holds us close & supports our work—

it brings the gods to life again—

at creation we are novices, seek the gods’ blessing,

promise fidelity in all lives, through all

torrents of gray water. Rivers live a moment, reflect on

to the south, the west, amethyst enamel clouds.

Selections from Young Girl Eating a Bird

He Tries Again to Describe the Ineffable

The sparrow that chirps in simple joy

among white magnolia blossoms

has an easier job than I. Songs of love

are the hardest. To translate your touch—

warm & firm, yet soft & electric—to a printed page

that has no skin

is like saying chocolate

to a creature with no tongue.

The way your eyes drive light

ahead of them, enfold me in grace.

The scent of your skin in the hollow

of neck & shoulder.

The peregrinations of thought

inside your skull

where three pounds of gray gelatin

& an immeasurable portion

of soul alchemize

words that tumble

from your lips

in constant blessing.

Words, your love for words

well-chosen, the way you

structure a sentence,

tell a story, the excitement of your

breath caught up in story or caught up

in making love. The flush that rises from

your chest to your cheeks, pulls your lips

into a surprised circle before the tension

melts. What you give to me then.

What you give to me always.

Storyteller

You, across the room in blue

velvet blouse, Levi’s tight across

the front of your thighs, the curve

as your hand cleaves the air, as you weave

your tale, pull the listener close with the sheer

force of you. I was pulled, too, the way bees

are pulled to the depths of flowers & made giddy

with the stories pollen tells. I return again & again

to the same flower & the story never tires.

How She Looked On Her Wedding Day

(for KK)

It’s true. A bride gives off a light

like Aphrodite rising newborn

from the sea. The candles in this small

vaulted chapel glow like jewels,

each reflects a tiny facet

of her fire—but they are dust

before a diamond. Her face

cannot contain the twin suns

of her eyes, yet her smile burns

more fiercely than they. Or does

her whole body tremble bright

on the brink of nova? It shimmers

white, steals all the light

of heaven & sends it back

to bathe this grateful earth

in blessing.

It’s a Mystery to Me

She came, in truth, to teach me how to love,

I’d often trod that path all slick with ice;

a simple task to make a grand mess of,

twice slipped up on the aisle of shoes & rice.

Turn’s out I’d known too well what love was not,

mine “altered when it alteration finds”;

hers never wavers in either deed or thought,

unbending, Shakespeare’s “marriage of true minds.”

I wish I could do more than testify,

uncork some ancient chemistry we’ve found—

but it’s really not my doing, though I try,

it’s she who, being steady, gives me ground.

They say proximity helps rub off luck;

glad I was standing close when Cupid struck.

*Quotes from Shakespeare’s sonnet, “Let me not to the marriage of true minds.”

I Try to Relate the Story of Our Marriage to a Dinner Party of Famous Poets

A delicate tale can seldom survive

barrages of one-liners, puns passing

for conversation amid adrenaline-

drenched, ravenous, post-reading poets

breaking bread, raptor pupils glistening

wet from third glasses of wine on our host’s

tab, eager to devour late entrees.

Our love becomes just an hors d’oeuvre whetting

their profuse appetites for cynicism,

& I see afresh my mother’s brothers,

still pimply teens when I was five or six,

memorizing, then regurgitating

at supper, page-by-page, the entire

contents of Jan Murray’s Giant Joke Book—

whose hoary innards hearkened to vaudeville,

My uncles begged attention but shunned truth,

hoped no one would scrutinize them deeply,

concede they had nothing to say themselves—

or everything, if only granted souls,

blessing for more fragile qualities, not

merely facile words. Quiet now, I smile

at these poets I’d admired, again

strangers, recalling how I resembled

them before you gazed into me—saw past

my uncles, their wounds I had adopted,

their fearful fortifications–& praised

this delicate, abundant man you found,

who mirrored your private, exquisite depth.

His Periodic, Imperfect Love Poem

Beneath every word in this poem skulks

the better word; petulant it hasn’t

been used. I say, your morning coffee, which means:

I adore you, which means: concert of heart,

dendrites, endorphins, viscera, which means:

your eyes emit light visible with mine

closed. At your birth, the Periodic Table

possessed only ninety-six elements,

today, one hundred-eighteen. But three slots

stay vacant, elements undiscovered

that physicists are certain lurk somewhere.

Perhaps the best word breathes in that charmed space,

elemental, with a half-life of eternity.

What Comes Next

Maybe, he thinks, it is like the Noh: whenever

the script says dance, whatever the actor does

next is a dance. If he stands still, he is dancing.

To See if Something Comes Next

—Jack Gilbert

The script said marriage & we dance joined

to all that has come after. The sublime:

torrential rains of sweat as the Aztec god

Tloloc blesses our soaked sheets

& spent selves. The abysmal: as age

summons its legions of younger

& younger doctors whose diagnoses

are nonetheless mere opinions. & best

of all, the quotidian: each day four

scoops of Sumatran to ten cups water

for you; the regular bliss of your blue eyes;

the plain ecstasy of your superheated

touch; the ordinary joy of reunion

after the simple errands that part us.

I will keep dancing with you well beyond

the commonplace day the script says death.

My Funeral

I won’t be anywhere near it, of course,

still uncertain that I’m immortal

Those who attend will all know that I,

like Elvis, haven’t really left the building.

Marty Balin will sing “Comin’ Back

to Me,” backed only by Jorma &

the finest flautist they can find. My

favorite picture of me will grace

the altar, if I can find one in all the film

expended over the centuries. If not,

an abstract—better still a Picasso,

whatever he will loan of the Minotaur.

My friends will gorge to satiation,

Guinness to a stupor, dance ‘til the cows

themselves join in, full udders sloshing,

honoring the bull, consort of the Goddess.

The Goddess will be dry-eyed, assured

of the next life, & all of ours forever after.

She will sprinkle the gritty gravel husk

of me at Knossos, Paris, Sligo; recite

her poems & wait, local wine in hand,

until spring & the certain resurrection.