Despite the dashed expectations and realities of modern travel‏, physicist-artist-traveler Lou Ann Granger still carries her secret childhood belief that important life questions can be answered through the magic of voyages to faraway places. With Love for the Journey: Life Lessons from the Artist’s Journal is an evocative, illustrated travel memoir of her quest for time, memory, and meaning along the road.

Here you will find colorful pages and vignettes from over 15 visual travel journals for Ireland, Greece, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Australia, and more. Lou Ann celebrates the grand expectations and possibilities of any journey, and the role of a creative travel journal in revealing its hidden meaning. With Love for the Journey was written to share some of her road-earned life lessons and experiences, and also to encourage others to be more creative with their travel journals and enrich their journeys.

Filled with practical hints and thought-provoking prompts, With Love for the Journey may help you discover new ways to capture travel’s fleeting moments and memories. Or, perhaps, you may simply enjoy its unique world of travel, light, color — and a hint of piracy.

Lou Ann Granger is an “ordinary” physicist-artist-traveler who finally found her way to the world of mixed-media art journaling after early retirement from a career in sonar engineering. She has led navy sea trials in the Mediterranean, Tasman, and Timor Seas, and traveled to over 35 countries. Lou Ann spreads her visual journals, book collection, and overflowing art supplies throughout her house in Southern California, where she lives with her physicist husband James. In between her ongoing art journaling, technical consulting, and ecommerce activities, she ponders why she hasn’t been to Costa Rica yet.

Please read the Foreward, by Lou Ann Granger.