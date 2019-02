L O L A H A S K I N S • T H E P O E M S

The .38

The first time you unlocked your glove compartment and showed me

your secret, I was breathless at what nestled in its box like jewelry.

Then, slowly, I grew used to what rode with us, and on clear days,

when we’d drive to the beach, I came to understand it preferred

its double dark to our light, where you were touching my breasts

under my shirt. And as we began to think more and more about

our natures (you saw me as glitter flaked off schist, to me you were

the gesso angel that brought the annunciation), I decided I was not

sorry you kept it in your car, just there, not for anything. Until

the March afternoon you took it out, laid it across your hand,

and said Have I told you I have bullets? Then the 38 turned rattler

across my path, and jealousy crept into me and I wanted it gone.

So you put it away, and it went back to sleep. And one midnight,

as we were heading home, south on 101, lights all around us, as if

we had been sent to the sky, I felt my nipple diminish as it

tightened, and I thought, because this was my first time, Yes,

I will marry you. But I didn’t say it. So you had to pull up to

my parents’ house in your red Mercedes that summer evening

and demand, Come now. But my parents and I were leaving.

You drove off, washed in the scent of gardenias at the top of

our garden. The rest of this is for the 38, because even

your ashes are forty now, and I don’t think you’re listening.

I’m sorry, .38. I was wrong. It wasn’t you he craved after all.

It was the featherless bird he became when he stepped off the rail.

And all the way down to the steel water, he must have been happy

as he never was. Oh .38, he has left us both. You were his sister,

his mother, his charm. You kept him safe as long as you could.

•

Django in Hang-Zhou

He is waiguo ren: foreigner. When he walks to

the market his dark head sees over theirs as if

he were a child, held on his father’s shoulders.

They point at him and stare.

He is twenty-one,

and empty as a thousand-year-old wine jug.

He is also in love, not with what is foreign

in Hang-Zhou, but with what is most himself–

the cold and ancient lake, the blue mountains,

and in spring with the puffs of dust that followed

the galloping carts of emperors. I think he was

among the watchers that lined the streets when

these trees were small.

I asked him once,

Why is it that Mandarin’s so easy for you?

Because I’m a musician, he said, which was

like the doll, that still has many dolls inside.

•

Walls

We used to live here, the woman says,

taking the boy’s hand.

I don’t remember, says the boy.

Were there sheep here then, too?

Oh yes, says his mother.

They used to bump our bedroom wall

at night. We thought they were visitors

at first, but when we looked out

into the dark, there were only sheep.

Were we living in a house?

asks the boy. Of course, says

his mother. And she picks up

a thick ceramic arrowhead.

And we ate off these.

When they were plates,

she adds. And we used to sit

See those bumpy lines of rock

across the beck? Those are

bronze-age fields, and once

we slid down them on a tray.

That was the morning

the sun turned the snow

almost blue. Remember?

They have walked steep slopes

to get here. The boy is tired,

spreads his arms wide.

His mother picks him up,

cradles his head against

her shoulder, and soon

he’s limp. She considers

the rubble at her feet

now she’s alone, but it’s

as speechless as the heap of

stones in the field above, that’s

Bombey’s barn on the map.

Who was Bombey? She

doesn’t know. And who was

she, baby on hip, trudging

happily along this path,

muddy no matter what the weather?

Who was she when her hair smelt

of kerosene? She looks across

the beck, senses, as if it were

her own pulse against her palm,

the curled damp of her boy’s hair–

and slowly the long days return

when what mattered was stones,

rough, pitted, the biggest

she could find. And she leans

backwards, lugs them up-slope

to the half-made wall,

and drops them one by one

like heavy mice, at the feet of

the squat man she loves. And

the boy murmurs in his sleep,

when you had feathers, Mom,

when we lived on the cliff,

before there were walls,

when we used to be a bird.

•

For Someone Considering Death

I told you.

Life is one big Hanon

up and down the piano,

ten fingers skipping over each other

in every conceivable way,

two hands getting stronger.

And sure,

the notes are the same for everyone,

but you can choose to whisper or shout,

to fade or grow.

And haven’t you noticed that some people’s hands sing,

but others are midwestern on the keys,

each crescendo a secretarial swell.

Think about this.

How can you dream to play the Pathetique,

how can the moment come to truly look

into someone’s eyes

and say The Hell With Everything, I Love You,

when you haven’t done your time,

hour after hour, year after year

in that small closed room.

•

The Landscape of the Piano

is a winter. Snow stays on the plain but melts

off the hot backs of the mountains.

We travel. Ice is everywhere and there are temples

full of strange singing. We have caravanned, looking up.

We enter a wood and vanish into the grain.

•

In the heart of the piano, the strung back,

there is rain slanting down in glitters

and the air between the strands of rain

sings of Birth and Love and Death

and everything other: what we are.

But oh, say the sceptics, now can it

rain in a box? Until they open it, and

their faces stream with tears.

To Play Pianissimo

Does not mean silence,

the absence of moon in the day sky

for example.

Does not mean barely to speak,

the way a child’s whisper

makes only warm air

on his mother’s right ear.

To play pianissimo

is to carry sweet words

to the old woman in the last dark row

who cannot hear anything else,

and to lay them across her lap like a shawl.

Fortissimo

To play fortissimo

hold something back.

It is what the father does not say

that turns the son.

The fact that the summit cannot be seen

that drives the climber on.

Consider the graceless ones:

the painter who adds one more brush stroke.

the poet of least resistance

who writes past the end of his poem.

•

Moor

1

And what survives? Only the voracious:

gorse with its dark green prickles

its seeds that pop like a greedy baby’s lips

bracken whose spores in fall cause cancer

heather, tough, clumping in gangs

that turn bruised in August– tiny purple blossoms that blend

with distance as if a thumb had smudged the page.

And each of these tries to choke the rest.

I am the only one, says the heather, the gorse.

I will kill you if I can, says the bracken.

Or, nothing grows but the barest grass, stretched to near transparency,

like the features of a dancer over bone,

full of the desperate beauty of young men in concentration camps.

There are no cattle here, with their soft eyes.

Only the primitive-headed, the slope-muzzled, their blatting

the sound of words before there was language:

Herdwicks and Jacobs and Lonks,

bred to heaf to their home-grounds if they stray too far.

Summer winds blow hard over the moor.

In winter snow frenzies, swirls until all track’s lost,

like a crofter who clenches a fist at his door,

as something he does not understand pours from

his mouth. When the snow stops, the farmers go

prospecting, prod at the drifts with sticks.

Once, Moon dug out eight ewes and a wether.

The storm had lasted ten days.

One had died, but the rest had eaten each other’s wool.

What can dig, does. You can walk for hours and see only evidence:

the dark clustered droppings like full-stops gone wild. But then,

suddenly, the ground will crawl–as tens of brown scuts zigzag

into heather or between rocks. More often, you stumble

over them first, scribbles of fur and bone–blinded, starved.

2

Fresh from Australia, Megan went hiking, the ordinance survey

for Yorkshire, West (her uncle’s) in its see-through case

on a cord around her neck,

the way little girls have their names pinned

to their first-day-of school dresses,

thought Megan, who’d done the outback, the Rockies, and, last year, Nepal,

but said only: I’ll call you when I get to Grassington

before she set out,

cigarette dangling from one red-nailed hand, along paths never more than ten miles, she knew, from a pub.

But the moor can change, like a woman with a knife

in her handbag, who makes eyes across the room.

And no map, no piece of paper at all, no page from

the psalms, no verse from the Quran, not even James Joyce

can hold back the mist.

And the moor turned suddenly white.

And four times Megan stopped.

And four times she’d have stepped off a cliff.

3

A moor’s a wrong turn a blank wall

days spent staring

when I’ve been nowhere

for months

But I come back again and again

I can’t stay gone

Because once

the mist lifted and I realized

why I was out of breath

I was at the top–

and from this top I could see other tops

purple, dark green, dark brown

and the far profiles of old women —

mountains in the distance —

and in that moment I understood

what three hundred sixty degrees meant

to my soul

and I believed I could climb

the other peaks as well

though there were valleys between

with their cities glittering like grass

and their smug Wednesday church bells

though there were A-roads between

with their worms of smoke

though there were walled pastures between

where brown-and-whites grazed,

false maps on their sides

And in that moment this was my religion:

if only

I could keep courage in my knees

the days of walking, with nothing to show but miles

the long afternoons of up

the slash-eyed wind

the rocks to navigate by rain

the mud

even the redux mist

even the unstarred night

would not matter

And when breath came hard

as breath does I would know

I was not dying

but ascending another scale,

like the curlew for whom flight is not

enough but she must sing too.

•

Love Story

And what was the mountain Yaeko painted?

It was the voice of the air.

And she painted it with oils whose faint cloud blue

stayed on her hands at night.

She would tie up her hair first, as if a wind were coming

as it did the day their group

made its way up Mount Miwa, and the wind

crossed her face with black feathers

as if something were shaking out of her, to reappear

calmly on the pond far below.

And what was the mountain Yaeko painted?

It was the glow that remains when all

the other lights have dimmed.

And she painted it for Hiroshi because he would not remember

how she looked that autumn afternoon,

when he said, seeing her alone, Why don’t you walk up with us?

because he would not remember

how, as they climbed the steep path, her hair came loose, and

flew across her face.

And what was the mountain Yaeko painted?

It was the skein of the sea.

And she sat on the cold train all day with the painting in her lap.

Finally, in the Tokyo dark, she arrived.

There is a character in Japanese whose radical is silk, and it means

the deepest love a woman can have for a man.

It means connection, as by unbreakable thread, and its meaning

does not admit bodily touch.

And it ends at the pointed tip of the brush, the wet gray finish of

the character, as the hand falls to rest.

•

Composition

Towards the end, his left hand became paralyzed,

and during that period he wrote a beautiful piece for the left hand alone.

-Mrs. Frederick Converse

It sings clearest which is nearest sleep.

The halfway child, humming to himself.

The old woman, thinned to a piano string,

who remembers suddenly the flash of green

she saw when she was six, and not again.

Of the remaining hands the right dances

in the air. The left holds still.

This is a piece for the left hand.

•

The Prodigy

He was born with the fingerpads of the blind.

By eight he could tell if someone

had been at the piano before him,

and how long before, and who.

Beginning Fur Elise one November afternoon,

he burst into storms of tears

because his sister had banged

her tuneless anger the night before,

and he felt the bruises still on the keys.

He was born with the ears of a dog.

He could hear his mother’s skin decay,

the soft give

as her cheeks sagged just barely more.

Sometimes his face would cloud

because the moan of needles becoming

earth seemed so incomparably sad.

Or brighten. He had heard

the sun come out on the beating feathers

of birds, miles away.

He was born with his life in his hands.

Toddling, he learned the little bells

of Grieg. Then he mastered Mozart’s

speech, its ache of clean and brittle

song. Then he learned to follow Bach,

crossing water from calm to flood,

up and down the stepping-stones

of the keys. He would dream

of his piano as if it were flesh.

In a room with a strange instrument

he would walk by it once or twice

brushing it, as if by accident,

with his leg, his sleeve.

•

Will

My breath, mysterious to me

The long weathers of my arms

My eyes flecked like broken leaves

The crook of my elbow The secret

field under the curve of my hair:

All to be divided between you

so that when you who came from

my body start down our road

when the air is heavy and the

frogs are singing from the swamp

because it has rained or is about

to rain, I will be there.

But in the end — and you cannot

help this, every generation does

the same– you will drive me out.

I will be a rustling in the trees then

as if something had just flown. I

will be the skin that stills the standing

water. And when dusk falls, I will be

a firefly, blinking green. For I can

never stop being amazed at your beauty,

my music-limbed boy, my woman who

loves numbers in her soul. But wait.

My love for you is hundreds of lanterns

searching the dark. In the gathering night,

look around. I will be all the fireflies.

•

Daddy, who is to say you have flown too far

You can’t be seen any more behind the moon’s extravaganza

You are somewhere they haven’t named yet

but I think it does have a name, maybe dark sky mountain,

the one you started climbing when you rose from the room

and your body became wrinkles and weighed less by

the heft of your soul And all of us felt your breath going

away Even the name-tagged nurses in their doubting suits

knew there was no point in turning you in bed any more

because you were the same on the other side

When I was a child I left churches forever because I decided

they might blow down and besides, I didn’t trust their priests,

who couldn’t tell me what was true but knew only

to talk and talk as if the heat out of their mouths

would brand belief on my skin like so many roses

I think you’re past the tree line on that mountain by now

Daddy, and onto the balding ground which is more beautiful

than anything you could have told me before this moment,

holding me on your lap on one of the rare evenings you

were home Though you did used to sing: Blue Sky Day,

early, when your chest hairs would glitter as if it had rained

during the night And all those mornings on the way to school,

I watched your lips in the rear view mirror and made mine

the same And they came in their hundreds in the end —

to mourn you, yes, but also to see if you might have left

any of your tongue behind And when they saw you had,

they folded the paper very small, and put it in the breast pockets

of their suits I am holding to you now Daddy, writing

those poems when you were younger than my son, and bent

over your leather-bound book which asked only the highest

of you, and I think of the pilot your friend, who fell in flames

over Germany, and how gorgeously you sent him down.